Imran Khan to address 14 public gatherings in two weeks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will address 14 public gatherings in two weeks as the political party is all set to begin its anti-government campaign from Mianwali today, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan will address the overseas Pakistani diaspora on May 7 (tomorrow) which will be screened in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Dublin, France, Italy, Holland, Belgium, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Germany, and Switzerland.

The upcoming public gatherings were scheduled in Abbottabad on May 8, Jhelum on May 10, Attock on May 12, Mardan on May 13, Sialkot on May 14, Faisalabad on May 15, Swabi on May 16, Kohat on May 17, Chakwal on May 19 and Multan on May 20.

Moreover, Imran Khan will address two separate conventions of lawyers and ulema and mashaikh in Lahore on May 18.

According to PTI Lahore, Imran Khan will make important announcements on May 7 (tomorrow) and activists have been asked to reach Liberty Chowk to listen to the chairman’s address on the big screen.

Prior to Mianwali public gathering, Khan said in his video message that he is going to meet the Mianwali people on Friday to formally begin Haqeeqi Azadi [real independence] movement from the city.

The former prime minister had said that an imported government of the most corrupt people has been imposed on the nation and he has given a call for Islamabad march to bring the Pakistanis out of their slavery.

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان کا میانوالی کے عوام کے نام خصوصی پیغام ! 6 مئی کو میانوالی میں عظیم الشان جلسہ عام سے خطاب کریں گے۔#امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور

He had acknowledged that the people of the city had elected him to the National Assembly (NA) for the first time. He had appealed to the nationals to participate in the upcoming protest to show their solidarity with him.

Khan had said in the video message that the nation is standing with him against the imported government and he wants to give a message that Mianwali is fully ready to respond to his Islamabad march’s call.

