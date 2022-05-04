Imran Khan gives special video message to Mianwali people

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has given a special video message to the Mianwali people ahead of his upcoming power show, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In his video message, Imran Khan said that he is going to meet the Mianwali people on Friday to formally begin Haqeeqi Azadi [real independence] movement from the city.

The former prime minister said that an imported government of the most corrupt people has been imposed on the nation and he has given a call for Islamabad march to bring the Pakistanis out of their slavery.

He acknowledged that the people of the city had elected him to the National Assembly (NA) for the first time. He appealed to the nationals to participate in the upcoming protest to show their solidarity with him.

Khan said in the video message that the nation is standing with him against the imported government and he wants to give a message that Mianwali is fully ready to respond to his Islamabad march’s call.

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان کا میانوالی کے عوام کے نام خصوصی پیغام ! 6 مئی کو میانوالی میں عظیم الشان جلسہ عام سے خطاب کریں گے۔#امپورٹڈ__حکومت__نامنظور pic.twitter.com/sRTvrvw2Yh — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 4, 2022

PTI starts preparations

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started preparations for the former prime minister Imran Khan’s next rally in Mianwali city of Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The PTI local leaders have initiated preparations for Imran Khan’s upcoming rally in Mianwali city on May 6. The rally will be held at Lari Adda ground in Mianwali at 3:00 pm.

Moreover, Imran Khan summoned the meeting of the PTI core committee today at his Bani Gala residence to review the current political situation.

Sources said that the political party will finalise its strategy for the anti-government long march in today’s meeting. The PTI core committee members will also hold consultations for the next elections.

The members will also be given briefings on the progress of the different legal affairs continued in the courts, sources added.

