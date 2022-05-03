Long March could get out of control, resolve issues before May 31: Sheikh Rasheed

Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has warned that the PTI long march could turn out to be very dangerous if things are not resolved before May 31, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed talked to the media outside the Lal Haveli in Rawalpindi, the situation around Rawalpindi is worsening by the day, he claimed. The political disputes would reach every nook and corner, the country is moving towards a deeper crisis, Sheikh Rasheed said.

The Awami Muslim League chief said that they don’t want to take the country into crisis, their only demand is a fresh election. He gave the deadline of May 31 to resolve the crisis otherwise things would escalate.

Also Read: Imran ready for talks with govt on early elections: Sheikh Rasheed

He said that even Imran Khan would not be able to control the people once the long march begins, people have the will to even kill themselves in the march, he added.

He questioned, a county whose Interior Minister is accused of Narcotic dealing, how can it ever be peaceful. Corrupt people have been brought into power, people do not even want to see their faces, he added.

He said that what happened in Masjid-e-Nabwi exhibits the level of hatred people have for the current government. My nephew is missing since the incident in Madina, he added

Comments