Imran Khan writes to President Alvi, CJP for ‘threat letter’ probe

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday wrote letters to President Arif Alvi and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial seeking the formation of a judicial commission to probe the “threat letter” which according to PTI chief is “conspiracy” against his government.

In the letters, the former premier noted that the CJP Bandial and President Aril Alvi had in their possession copies of the cipher which was given to the then Pakistani ambassador Asad Majeed Khan by US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu.

“The PTI government, as reflected in the last cabinet meeting, was of the view the contents of the cipher clearly reflect a regime change conspiracy to remove ‘PM Imran Khan’ from the office of the Prime Minister,” the letters said.

“This is a serious matter, which led to the removal of my government through engineered vote of no-confidence in the National Assembly with the shifting of allegiance of allied parties of my government to the Opposition and purchase of loyalties of some members of PTI”, it added.

Imran noted that the cipher was the reason why the former deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA) had dismissed the no-trust vote until the cipher was investigated.

The PTI chief requested the president to order an inquiry into this “threat letter” as Head of the State of Pakistan.

“Right now the silence from the Supreme Court of Pakistan and Presidency are creating a sense of betrayal and helplessness amongst the people of Pakistan,” the PTI chairman said.

“The nation looks to its President to protect people of Pakistan from such foreign conspiracies. I call upon you to live up to this threat,” Imran Khan said in a letter.

‘No foreign conspiracy found’

Recently, the National Security Committee (NSC) discussed the “threatening” telegram received from Pakistan embassy in Washington and concluded that “there has been no foreign conspiracy” to oust Imran Khan’s government.

According to a statement issued after the meeting, the 38th NSC meeting, after reviewing the contents of the communication reaffirmed the decisions of the last NSC meeting (during former PM Imran Khan’s government).

Former Pakistani ambassador to Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan briefed the meeting about the content of the diplomatic cable.

“The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy. Therefore, the NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessments received and the conclusions presented by security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy,” the NSC statement reads.

