‘Threat’ letter: Pakistan decides to take up the matter diplomatically

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to take the matter of ‘threat letter’ diplomatically by giving a befitting response to the concerned country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Following the National Security Committee (NSC) meeting, Pakistan has decided to give a befitting response to the ‘country’ for sending ‘threat letter’.

The declaration of the NSC meeting was released which was attended by federal ministers, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Services Chiefs.

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf briefed the participants on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign country to Pakistan’s envoy in the said country in a formal meeting which was conveyed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The committee expressed serious concerns over the threatening memo of the communication of the foreign official, terming it undiplomatic and amounted to ‘blatant interference in the internal affairs of Pakistan by the country in question, which was unacceptable under any circumstances.’

It added that Pakistan will give a befitting response to the concerned country’s envoy. The NSC approved the decision of the cabinet committee led by PM Imran Khan. Moreover, it was also decided to discuss the matter during an in-camera session of the parliament’s security committee.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) today which was attended by top military and civil leadership.

The premier while heading the meeting apprised the participants regarding the contents of the memo having a foreign threat to topple his government.

This is a developing story………………

