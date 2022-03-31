‘Threat letter’: NA speaker summons in-camera NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday summoned an in-camera session of the parliamentary committee on national security at Parliament House.

The in-camera session of the parliamentary committee on NSC will start at 6pm, said NA Speaker Asad Qaiser in a tweet. The moot will be briefed on the “threat letter” that was sent to the prime minister by a foreign power.

پارلیمانی کمیٹی برائے قومی سلامتی کا اجلاس آج شام 6 بجے پارلیمنٹ ہاؤس میں منعقد طلب کر لیا گیا ہے۔اجلاس میں خفیہ مراسلے پر بریفنگ دی جائے گی۔ کمیٹی اجلاس میں کمیٹی ممبران کے علاوہ تمام پارلیمانی جماعتوں کے رہنماؤں کو شرکت کے لیے مدعو کیا گیا ہے۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) March 31, 2022

The speaker has invited members of parliamentary parties to attend the huddle along with the committee members.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed also confirmed today that number of parliamentarians and military leaders will attend the NSC session.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today summoned a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said earlier in the day.

‘US behind threat letter’

Renowned journalist Nasim Zehra has claimed that a United States (US) official conveyed to Pakistan’s Ambassador in Washington Dr Asad that relations with the country cannot improve until Imran Khan remains the prime minister.

The journalist took to Twitter to share that an under Secretary of State of the United States did call outgoing Ambassador Dr Asad to deliver a demarche for Pakistan government.

US under Secretary of State did call outgoing Amb DrAsad to deliver a demarche for Pak govt: he told amb as long as PM @ImranKhanPTI is PM relations with Pakistan can’t improve & if he goes Pak canbe forgiven for its mistakes. Outrageous official communication! All must condemn. — Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) March 31, 2022

“He told [ambassador] as long as Imran Khan is PM relations with Pakistan can’t improve and if he goes [Pakistan] can be forgiven for its mistakes.”

She termed it an outrageous official communication and said that all must condemn.

