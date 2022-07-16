Imran Khan to address five rallies in Karachi ahead of LG elections

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will hold five public gatherings in Karachi ahead of the second phase of local government elections in the province scheduled on July 24, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details of his visit to the province, Imran Khan will begin his tour to Sindh province on June 21 where he will address public gatherings in Hyderabad and Karachi.

On July 21, the PTI chairman will address a rally in Hyderabad and on the same day return to Karachi, where he would address five public rallies in the city during the next days of his stay.

The former prime minister would also meet members of the business community and anchorpersons in Karachi.

Other political parties including ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movemnet-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) and others have also launched their elections campaigns in the city for local government elections in the province.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Sindh government have sought the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers during local government polls to ensure a transparent and peaceful election process.

Imran Khan on Friday concluded his whirlwind election campaign for by-polls in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

