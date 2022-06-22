Pakistan Army, Rangers deployment sought during LG elections

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the Sindh government have sought deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers during local government elections in Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

The ECP Sindh chapter has written a letter to the secretary election commission, saying that the deployment of Pakistan Army and Rangers was necessary for peaceful elections.

“Even commissioners, DROs and candidates have asked for deployment of Rangers at polling stations as there are concerns of violence and clashes between political rivals on election day,” the letter said.

In addition, the Sindh government has also written a letter to the interior secretary asking him to deploy 9,682 personnel of Rangers during local government elections.

“The personnel will be deployed at highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations,” the provincial government said and added that the measure was aimed at holding peaceful elections.

Yesterday, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed concern over firing and other violence in Punjab Assembly constituency PP-167 in a letter to Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Polling for by-election on 20 general seats of Punjab Assembly will be held on July 17.

According to sources, the CEC in a letter addressed to Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz has said that the violent incidents expose the weakness of the administration and security. He urged for improvement in the security situation for by-elections in 20 constituencies of the Punjab Assembly.

The CEC stressed the CM to ensure a peaceful and conducive environment for voters during the by-elections. He also demanded exemplary action against the persons involved in recent violent incidents.

