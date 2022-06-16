Imran Khan to address PTI workers’ convention in Lahore

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will address a PTI workers’ convention in Lahore on Sunday, quoting well-informed sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, Imran Khan is expected to reach Lahore on Sunday on a day-long visit. During his stay in Punjab’s provincial capital, Imran Khan will meet the PTI candidates for the upcoming by-polls in Punjab.

He is also expected to address the party’s workers’ convention in Lahore.

Earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan had said no one can deny the reality of the cipher issue.

While giving the answers to the questions on social media, Imran Khan said on March 7, US envoy Donald Lu in a meeting with the Pakistani envoy threatened to oust my government. The envoy confirmed the whole development through a cipher to the Foreign Office of Pakistan.

Imran Khan said all of a sudden, after tabling of the no-confidence motion, a few PTI MNAs and allied parties thought to leave the government by cursing it.

We have all the details of the people who met the officials of the US consulate, he added.

