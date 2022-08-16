Imran Khan to address public rally in Quetta on Sept 4

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Qasim Khan Suri has said that Imran Khan will address a public rally in the Balochistan capital Quetta on September 4, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Qasim Khan Suri said in a statement that the people of Balochistan want to see Imran Khan here. He claimed that September 4 will be the largest public gathering in the history of Balochistan.

The politician said that Khan will highlight the issues of Balochistan. He criticised that the current rulers of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have failed to resolve the province’s issues.

READ: IMRAN KHAN TO HOLD ‘POWER SHOW’ IN RAWALPINDI ON AUGUST 21

He said that the PTI government had given the highest budget to the province. Suri said that Khan will break all record of public gatherings in Quetta.

On August 13, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had announced to address public gatherings across the country including Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad.

READ: IMRAN KHAN TO ADDRESS PUBLIC RALLY IN KARACHI ON AUGUST 19

Addressing the public gathering in Hockey Stadium Lahore, he had said that two families that have ruled Pakistan for over 30 years indebted the country with billions of dollars. He used to be ashamed when he had to beg other countries for loans, he added.

He added that his fight for real independence would continue until the date for a fresh election is not announced.

PTI leader had announced his future plan and said that he would stage public gatherings across the province. Imran Khan had said that he would address public gatherings in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur Nawabshah, Mardan, Swat, Quetta and Peshawar.

Comments