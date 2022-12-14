Imran Khan to address students across country today

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will address the students across the country via video link today, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to include the students to the political movement and scheduled a video link address of Imran Khan today.

The PTI chairman will address the students across the country at 12:00 noon via video link which will be screened in educational institutions.

Khan will address the students of the 29 major universities and colleges in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

The political party completed preparations to screen Imran Khan’s address regarding the students’ role in the development of the nation at the educational centres in all provinces.

Imran Khan unveils future strategy

Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has announced to unveil date for the dissolution of the assemblies on December 17 in a key gathering on Lahore’s Liberty Chowk.

Khan has taken a firm stand on the dissolution of provincial assemblies being ruled by his political party in December.

Imran Khan has ended the confusion regarding the PTI’s stance on the dissolution of the assemblies. The PTI chief held an important session with the party’s senior leaders. Sources added that the PTI senior leaders suggested dissolving the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on the same date.

Khan said that he has received opinions from all party leaders. He added that he will not announce his decision as the time of consultation has concluded. Imran Khan announced that the assemblies will be dissolved in December.

After chairing the session, Imran Khan made the announcement to unveil the date for dissolving the provincial assemblies in Punjab and KP on December 17. He said that PTI will organise a gathering at Lahore’s Liberty Chowk on December 17 in which he will make the announcement.

Elaborating on the future strategy, Khan said that around 125 PTI lawmakers will appear in the National Assembly (NA) to announce their resignations.

He said that the move will pave way for the organisation of elections on 70 per cent of the seats.

