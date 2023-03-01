Imran Khan to be arrested for vandalism at judicial complex: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday announced strict legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers including party chairman Imran Khan for instigating vandalism and hooliganism in Islamabad Judicial Complex, ARY News reported.

“Cases are being registered against PTI workers for attacking the state property in judicial complex and Imran Khan will have to answer for it,” said Sanaullah while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Interior minister said that Islamabad police have booked 29 people in the case and nominated 200 people with the help of CCTV footage.

“The government will provide CCTV footage to media so that the entire nation could see the face of these criminal minded elements,” he said, adding that Imran Khan deliberately organised his workers to undermine courts.

Rana Sanaullah welcomed the SC verdict on KP, Punjab polls and said that he believed that the petitions had been rejected by a 4-3 majority.

Case registered against Imran Khan

The Islamabad police today registered another case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during former premier appearance.

A case was registered against the PTI leaders and dozens of workers under Section 353/7 of the ATA and other provisions.

According to the FIR, the leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism.

READ: IMRAN KHAN’S ARREST WARRANT ISSUED IN TOSHAKHANA CASE

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

The FIR maintained that spokesperson added that government property was damaged at the judicial complex. “Armed PTI workers threatened to kill police officials and others at judicial complex,” it added

