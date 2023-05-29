Imran Khan summoned by JIT for Jinnah House attack probe

LAHORE: The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has decided to summon former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in connection with a probe into the Jinnah House attack on May 9, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that JIT issued call-up notices to Imran Khan for his appearance before the investigators on Tuesday (tomorrow_. The former premier will be questioned about the vandalism and arson on May 9.

The PTI chief has been summoned by the JIT head Deputy Inspector General Kamran Adil at DIG Investigation Office Qila Gujjar Singh.

The Punjab government had constituted 10 separate JITs for probing into May 9 incidents. Khan had been nominated in different cases lodged at several police stations including Sarwar Road and Shadman.

Sources added that the investigators already received details from the arrested suspects about their contacts with Zaman Park.

On May 27, Punjab Home Department constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe vandalism and arson at Corp Commander House (Jinnah House) in Lahore on May 9.

According to a notification issued by the department, SSP Investigation Iqbal Town Aqeela Niaz Naqvi has been appointed as the convener of the JIT.

The JIT includes four other officers of the provincial police force, the notification stated.

Several PTI leaders and workers had allegedly attacked the Jinnah House after they entered the vicinity to protest against the arrest of their party Chairman Imran Khan on May 9.

Police had also arrested Rizwan Zia, son of Major (retired) Ziaul Hassan, who remained IGP Punjab and Sindh, in the Jinnah House attack case.

Earlier in the month, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) chief had presented report about the cases registered against former premier Imran Khan before the court.

The Lahore High Court heard a plea for 121 cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan. According to the court proceedings, the government lawyer informed the court that there are currently nine cases against Khan in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the two cases have been closed. However, the remaining cases against the former premier are being under investigation.