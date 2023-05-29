Imran Khan’s name ‘placed’ on ECL in £190m NCA scandal

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has placed former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL) in £190m NCA scandal, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Imran Khan’s name was placed on the ECL at the National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi’s request after approval from the federal cabinet, sources privy to the development said.

Furthermore, it has been learnt that the NAB has also recommended placing Bushra Bibi, the former prime minister’s wife’s name on ECL in the same case for which a letter will be penned to the interior ministry.

The case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the Khan and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

Former PM Imran Khan registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.