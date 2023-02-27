Imran Khan to depart for Islamabad tomorrow: sources

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will depart for Islamabad on Tuesday (tomorrow), citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that Khan completed consultations with the party leaders prior to his departure for Islamabad from Lahore. He will depart for the federal capital by air.

The PTI workers have been ordered to complete preparations ahead of Khan’s hearing.

On Saturday, it emerged that the PTI chief decided to appear before the banking court on February 28 in a prohibited funding case. The PTI central leaders will also accompany Imran Khan to the court.

READ: ISLAMABAD COURT SEEKS SECURITY ON IMRAN KHAN’S APPEARANCE



The party leaders and workers were informed to arrange the preparation to welcome PTI chief Imran khan.

Earlier, a banking court ordered the former prime minister and PTI chairman to appear before the court on February 28 in a prohibited funding case.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

Comments