Imran Khan to finalize Punjab cabinet during Lahore visit today

LAHORE: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan will visit Lahore today to finalize consultation for formation of the Punjab cabinet, days after the party grabbed slots of chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, Imran Khan will meet Punjab MPAs from PTI and PML-Q at the Chief Minister House and consult with them over the formation of the provincial cabinet.

The former prime minister will also meet CM Punjab Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi and Speaker Punjab Assembly Sibtain Khan and Deputy Speaker Wasiq Qayyum.

Imran Khan will issue directives to the MPAs for future political framework and way forward besides also chairing multiple administrative meetings.

The sources said that the names for the Punjab cabinet will be finalized today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi took oath as new Punjab chief minister in the wee hours of Wednesday after the Supreme Court annulled a ruling from deputy speaker to reject 10 votes of PML-Q polled in favour of the PTI candidate.

The swearing-in ceremony of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi took place in the President’s House in Islamabad, where President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath of office to the newly elected Punjab chief minister.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in the Punjab Chief Minister election “illegal” and ruled that Pervez Elahi will be the new CM of the province.

The SC also nullified all appointments made by ‘trustee CM’ Hamza Shahbaz.

