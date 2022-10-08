Imran Khan to meet flood affectees in DI Khan today

PESHAWAR: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will meet flood affectees of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province today, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the former premier will visit DI Khan and review the flood relief operations in the city. He will be briefed on the damages incurred to people and infrastructure due to heavy floods.

During his visit, Imran Khan will also distribute relief funds among the flood affectees of the area. A ceremony will be held at Circuit House DI Khan.

Read more: Imran Khan holds third telethon to raise funds for flood affectees

Earlier in September, former prime minister and PTI chairman khan held third telethon to raise funds for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

Addressing the telethon, Khan had said that never in the history, Rs10 billion were collected during five hours of two telethon. “We would be using these funds in a transparent manner and will devise a system that will bring transparency in their utilization,” he had assured.

Comments