Imran Khan to meet with CM Punjab on his Lahore visit

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would visit Lahore on a one-day trip today. He would meet with Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on his trip, ARY News reported citing sources.

The PTI Chief, on his Lahore, visit, would also meet with the cabinet members and party leaders. Imran Khan would also meet with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi, party sources said.

The PTI Chief would also be briefed about actions taken against officers involved in the torture of PTI workers on May 25.

His trip to the provincial capital comes at a time when speculations about the PML-N filing a vote of no confidence against the PTI government are circulating. However, earlier on Monday, PTI Punjab leaders claimed that it was impossible for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to complete the required numbers in the Punjab Assembly for bringing a no-trust move.

The PML-N had claimed to mull over bringing a no-trust move against the Punjab government.

The PTI leaders briefed the party chairman Imran Khan regarding the possibilities of a no-confidence motion against the Punjab government. Sources said that Imran Khan was told that the Punjab government was not facing any risk of a no-confidence motion.

