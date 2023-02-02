Imran Khan to not contest NA-193 by-polls

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan will not contest by-polls in the NA-193 Rajanpur constituency, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The political party issued ticket to former provincial minister Sardar Mohsin Leghari for the upcoming by-polls scheduled for February 26.

The seat fell vacant after the demise of PTI leader Sardar Jaffer Leghari.

Mohsin Leghari said in the statement that the party has decided to make him the candidate and the top leadership also informed him in this regard. He said that he has continued campaigning in the said constituency.

