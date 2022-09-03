Imran Khan to visit flood-hit areas in South Punjab today

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit the flood-affected areas in South Punjab today to review the damages caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the former premier will visit the flood-hit Rajanpur district to review the damages caused by flash floods. Imran Khan will also visit Rojhan Tehsil of Rajanpur and meet flood-affectees of the area.

He will be briefed about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the district including food supply and basic health facilities to the displaced people.

The PTI Chairman will also address a public gathering in Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium today. Almost 15,000 chairs have been installed in the stadium while two-storey stage was set up.

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan hinted at another long march towards Islamabad if the coalition government continues using negative tactics against his political party.

Imran Khan, while addressing a public gathering in Gujrat, warned the coalition government of another long march towards Islamabad if it continues negative tactics against PTI. He announced that the PTI’s movement will march to Islamabad and the current rulers will find no place to hide in the federal capital.

