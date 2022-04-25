Imran Khan to visit Lahore on April 27 to discuss political developments

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will visit Lahore on a day-long visit on April 27 to discuss political situation in Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Imran Khan will head a meeting on political situation in the province besides also meeting party leaders, workers and lawyers during the visit.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Sunday that the PTI chairman will address a public rally in Multan on May 10.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while addressing the rally of PTI workers at Multan’s Babar Chowk today, said that the elected lawmakers from Multan did not sell their consciences and firmly stood beside the former prime minister in the current political crisis.

He praised Akhtar Malik, Mian Tariq Abdullah and Haji Saleem are those lawmakers who gave respect to the vote of the nation.

He asked the political workers of Multan to start preparations for welcoming Imran Khan on May 10. He further announced that the PTI political committee has decided to stage protests outside the election commission offices.

