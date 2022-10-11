Imran Khan to visit Lahore today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former premier Imran Khan will visit Lahore today, ARY News reported.

During his Lahore visit, Imran Khan will address three events. The PTI chief will address ISF Convention, Youth Convention including Doctors Convention today.

The ex-premier will also hold a meeting with the journalists. He will also hold a meeting the party leaders in Lahore.

Moreover, Imran Khan will also address a public gathering in Sharaqpur today.

On Monday, Khan said that he completed the planning for the next long march, however, he did not tell his team about the plan.

While addressing a workers’ convention in Rawalpindi, Imran Khan said, “I haven’t told long march’s plan to my team. We know what they [rulers] are going to do but they are completely unaware of our plan.”

Regarding the upcoming PTI’s long march, Khan said that he has not told his team regarding his planning. He claimed that the rulers would never succeed in foiling the plan of PTI’s long march.

While concluding his address, Imran Khan said that he will now meet the workers in the long march. “I am preparing the nation for the long march which will be the biggest long march in history. We will hold peaceful protest within the limits of the Constitution and law.”

