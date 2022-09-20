Imran Khan to visit Lahore tomorrow – PTI sources

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would visit Lahore on a one-day trip, he would address a lawyers’ convention in the Supreme Court Registry, ARY News reported citing sources.

The PTI Chief, on his Lahore, visit, would also meet with the cabinet members and party leaders. Imran Khan would also meet with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Illahi, party sources said.

His trip to the provincial capital comes at a time when speculations about the PML-N filing a vote of no confidence against the PTI government are circulating. However, earlier on Monday, PTI Punjab leaders claimed that it was impossible for Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) to complete the required numbers in the Punjab Assembly for bringing a no-trust move.

The PML-N had claimed to mull over bringing a no-trust move against the Punjab government.

The PTI leaders briefed the party chairman Imran Khan regarding the possibilities of a no-confidence motion against the Punjab government. Sources said that Imran Khan was told that the Punjab government was not facing any risk of a no-confidence motion.

During the briefing, the PTI chief was told that the membership of five PML-N Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) was suspended and they could not attend 15 sessions of the Punjab Assembly.

