Imran Khan to visit Sindh ahead of LG polls phase 2

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan would visit Sindh ahead of the second phase of the LG polls in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, Imran Khan would reach Sindh on July 21 on a two-year visit. The former PM has ordered all party leaders to reach Sindh, party sources say.

Sources say that party leaders have recommended that the PTI chairman visit Lahore ahead of the CM vote. Imran Khan would address public gatherings in Hyderabad, Karachi and other cities.

Secretary PTI Asad Umer and Iftikhar Durrani has already left for Karachi to prepare for the public gathering ahead of the LG polls.

The second phase of the LG polls in Sindh would be held on July 24. Voting would take place in a total of 16 districts in the Hyderabad and Karachi divisions of the province.

The PTI chairman would lead the party campaign for the LG polls.

