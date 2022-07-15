Sindh LG Polls 2nd phase: 532 PPP candidates elected unopposed

Karachi: A total of 532 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidates have been elected unopposed in the second phase of the local body elections in Sindh, ARY News reported.

According to data provided by the Election Comssion of Pakista (ECP), at least 532 PPP candidates have been elected unopposed ahead of the LG polls in the remaining 16 districts of Sindh.

Moreover, 6 Independents, two Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and one Pak Sar Zameen Party (PSP) candidate were elected unopposed. One Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) candidate from Thatta, 5 Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), and two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates were elected unopposed.

One Awami Workers Party candidate was elected unopposed too.

A large number of PPP candidates had been elected unopposed in the first phase of the LG polls held on June 25, 2022.

According to details, 946 candidates have been elected unopposed from 14 districts of Sindh in the first phase of the local body elections in Sindh.

More than 20,000 candidates are contesting for 3,822 local body seats while 590 candidates have been elected unopposed.

According to the data issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of six candidates from seven districts of Karachi were elected unopposed. Four candidates from Malir, one from Korangi and one from Kemari have been elected unopposed.

Also Read: Second phase of Sindh LG polls: 590 candidates elected unopposed

Meanwhile, as many as 134 candidates in Hyderabad have been elected unopposed. 100 candidates from Sujawal, 85 from Thatta and 70 from Dadu were elected unopposed.

Comments