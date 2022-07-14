Second phase of Sindh LG polls: 590 candidates elected unopposed

KARACHI: As many as 590 candidates have been elected unopposed in the second phase of Local Government (LG) elections in Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In the second phase of local body elections in Sindh, more than 20,000 candidates are contesting for 3,822 local body seats while 590 candidates have been elected unopposed.

According to the data issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), a total of six candidates from seven districts of Karachi were elected unopposed. Four candidates from Malir, one from Korangi and one from Kemari have been elected unopposed.

Meanwhile, as many as 134 candidates in Hyderabad have been election unopposed. 100 candidates from Sujawal, 85 from Thatta and 70 from Dadu were elected unopposed.

Moreover, 60 candidates from Tando Adam Khan and 31 from Jamshoro have been elected unopposed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the polling for remaining 16 districts of the province is scheduled for July 24. The LG polls will be held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions’ 16 districts including Dadu, Jamshoro, Thatta and Sujawal.

Amidst incidents of violence, and clashes, the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won with a big margin in the first phase of Sindh LG polls in 14 districts of the province, according to the unofficial results.

According to the unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan People’s Party grabbed 487 sets of Town Committees during the first phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) stood second with 78 seats, Independents third with 60 Town Committees seats, and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fourth with 12 seats.

