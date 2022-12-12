Imran Khan urges CJP to take notice of Murad Saeed’s letter

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of party leader Murad Saeed’s letter to President Dr Arif Alvi regarding ‘life threats’, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier appealed CJP Umar Ata Bandial to take notice of the letter’s content written to President Dr Arif Alvi.

“Already Senator [Azam] Swati continues to suffer the worst form of human rights abuses sadly without any intervention from our honourable Judiciary,” he wrote.

After what happened to Arshad Sharif despite his writing to the President about the life threats he was facing, I would urge the CJP to take notice of this before it is too late. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 12, 2022

Earlier in the day, Murad Saeed urged President Dr Arif Alvi to necessary action against the ‘threats to his life’.

According to details, the former federal minister – in his letter – claimed that he was being stalked by unidentified persons and his life is in danger, urging President Dr Arif Alvi to take notice and necessary action in this regard.

“Even nowadays, whenever he (Murad) travels in his car, he is followed by unknown and suspicious vehicles left and right. His movement is monitored outside his house. he frequently spots suspicious men. motorcycles and vehicles parked outside his house,” the letter added.

“Mr President Alvi, you are the head of state and supreme commander of the armed forces, I hope that the negligence of state institutions and departments regarding Arshad Sharif’s letter will not be repeated,” he concluded.

