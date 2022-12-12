Murad Saeed urges President Alvi to take notice of ‘life threats’

ISLAMABAD: Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed has urged President Dr Arif Alvi to necessary action against the ‘threats to his life’, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the former federal minister – in his letter – claimed that he was being stalked by unidentified persons and his life is in danger, urging President Dr Arif Alvi to take notice and necessary action in this regard.

Murad Saeed noted that senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was martyred in Kenya through “cold, preplanned, calculated and premeditated murder”, wrote a letter to President and requested the government to take action for his security.

“Regrettably, his (Arshad Sharif) grievances and concerns were not addressed rather miserably disregarded by everyone. No one took him and his worries seriously and as a consequence, Pakistan lost a patriotic, nationalist and loyal citizen,” the letter stated.

The PTI leader, citing the example of Arshad Sharif, raised concerns and hoped that this time such concerns will not be ‘overlooked and ignored’. Murad Saeed noted that he has been booked in bogus cases under various charges all over Pakistan.

The former minister added that he was booked in fake cases due to the fact that he raised his voice against injustices. “Does raising voice; against existence of vote market in Sindh House, for upholding rule of law, for advancing constitutionalism, for maintenance of peace and make me a ‘rebel’? he asked.

He further pointed out that on August, 18 2022 armed persons on a motorcycle came to his house. The letter stated that the former minister immediately called his friends for held who were nearby. Upon arrival of his friends, the armed men escaped.

“Even nowadays, whenever he (Murad) travels in his car, he is followed by unknown and suspicious vehicles left and right. His movement is monitored outside his house. he frequently spots suspicious men. motorcycles and vehicles parked outside his house,” the letter added.

“Mr President Alvi, you are the head of state and supreme commander of the armed forces, I hope that the negligence of state institutions and departments regarding Arshad Sharif’s letter will not be repeated,” he concluded.

