Imran Khan urges nation to come to Rawalpindi November 26

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, in a video message on Thursday, urged his party workers to participate in the November 26 protest in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

In the video statement, Imran Khan invited all his supporters to join the protest in Rawalpindi at 1 pm on November 26. A nation can only achieve real freedom when they have justice, he added.

A country progresses and prospers when the nation is actually free. The whole nation should participate in the protest and give a strong message that we won’t be silenced until we achieve real freedom, he added.

He added that he is coming out for his nation despite injuries and all the nation should participate in the protest.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan started coordinating with party leaders to succeed in their November 26 Rawalpindi protest.

According to details, the PTI Chief contacted party leaders to communicate the strategy for their November 26 protest from Lahore to Rawalpindi. The PTI Chief agreed to reach Rawalpindi via helicopter on November 26.

The decision regarding staying in Rawalpindi would be made on the spot. The PTI Chief has ordered MPAs and MNAs to bring workers along with them. Every lawmaker has been instructed to bring at least 2000-3000 workers to the protest.

