Imran Khan urges SC to take notice of Punjab governor’s removal

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to take notice of violation of the Constitution after Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified by the federal government, ARY News reported.

In a statement, the former prime minister Khan demanded the apex court to immediately intervene and took notice of the “blatant violation” of the Constitution in Punjab.

“Imported puppets are stirring up constitutional anarchy and chaos in Punjab,” he said, adding that first criminal puppet was imposed on the province as a chief minister through a ghost election and now keeping all constitutional requirements aside, the office of the president has been insulted.

He urged the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the situation, given its sensitivity.

Punjab governor sacked

Imran Khan’s statement comes after the federal government sacked Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Read more: President Arif Alvi rejects PM’s advice to remove Governor Punjab

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, Omar Sarfraz Cheema was removed from his office and Punjab Assembly speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi would be acting governor.

On Monday, President Dr Arif Alvi rejected the Prime Minister’s advice to remove Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

A statement issued by the President read that “the Governor shall hold office during the pleasure of the President.” It referred to clause 3 of Article 101 of the Constitution of Pakistan. He wrote that the “incumbent governor cannot be removed as there was neither any allegation of misconduct nor conviction by any court of law or of any act committed by him contrary to the Constitution of Pakistan.”

Comments