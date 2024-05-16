Probe ‘launched’ over PTI founder’s leaked picture during SC hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Police have launched an investigation into the viral picture of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on social media, ARY News reported citing sources.
The picture, which shows Imran Khan sitting in Adiala Jail was widely shared on social media platforms. The PTI founder appeared before the Supreme Court in the NAB Ordinance 1999 amendment case via video link.
According to sources, the investigation has begun to identify the person who took the picture, which is believed to have been taken by someone sitting on the left side of the courtroom.
The police have started questioning individuals present in the courtroom at the time the photo was taken, sources added.
Sources said that the investigation has also led to an increase in security measures in the courtroom, with police conducting thorough searches of individuals entering the courtroom.
It is pertinent to mention here that a five-member SC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, and also comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and appears Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi is hearing the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance 1999 amendment case.
The proceedings of the case are not being live-streamed on the SC’s YouTube channel.
During the previous hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had allowed video-link facility for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the NAB amendment case.
Justice Athar Minallah remarked that if Imran Khan wanted to appear in person, he should be brought here. He is a party to this case, how can we deny him the right to appear before the court? This is a case regarding NAB and it is his right to appear in person.
Verdict
In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.
The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.