Probe ‘launched’ over PTI founder’s leaked picture during SC hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Police have launched an investigation into the viral picture of PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan on social media, ARY News reported citing sources.

The picture, which shows Imran Khan sitting in Adiala Jail was widely shared on social media platforms. The PTI founder appeared before the Supreme Court in the NAB Ordinance 1999 amendment case via video link.

According to sources, the investigation has begun to identify the person who took the picture, which is believed to have been taken by someone sitting on the left side of the courtroom.

The police have started questioning individuals present in the courtroom at the time the photo was taken, sources added.

Sources said that the investigation has also led to an increase in security measures in the courtroom, with police conducting thorough searches of individuals entering the courtroom.