NAB amendments case: PTI founder appears before SC via video link

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder on Thursday appeared before the Supreme Court (SC) bench in the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance 1999 amendment case.

A five-member SC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, and also comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi is hearing the case.

Arrangements to ensure the PTI founder’s appearance before the Supreme Court bench via video link were finalised in light of the apex court’s order.

The proceedings of the case are not being live-streamed on the SC’s YouTube channel.

At the outset of the hearing, Khawaja Haris came to the rostrum, at which the chief justice said the former was a counsel in the “original case”, hence his absence was upsetting. “We would also want to hear your stance,” the CJP remarked.

“Did you submit the bill for the fee as a lawyer?”, the top judge asked. “No I do not need a free,” the lawyer replied to the CJP.

Here, the federal government’s lawyer began presenting his arguments in the case, informing the apex court that the NAB amendment case was sub judice before the IHC.

Tuesday’s hearing

During the previous hearing on Tuesday, the Supreme Court had allowed video-link facility for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance 1999 amendment case.

The CJP remarked that according to the letter, the PTI founder wanted to appear before the court in person.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail said he [PTI founder] had to decide whether he wanted to appear in person or through a lawyer.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that if the PTI founder wanted to appear in person, he should be brought here. He is a party to this case, how can we deny him the right to appear before the court? This is a case regarding NAB and it is his right to appear in person.

Review petitions

The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and PTI founder respondents.

Citing no violation of basic rights with the NAB amendments, the federal government pleaded with the SC to nullify its decision in the case. “Legislation is the right of the Parliament,” the plea said.

Verdict

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.