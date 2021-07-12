PM Imran Khan to pay day-long visit to Lahore today

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Lahore today (Monday) where he will inaugurate several development projects, ARY News reported.

During his visit, the premier will hold a one-on-one meeting with Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to get a briefing about the political and administrative situation of the province.

The chief minister will brief the PM Imran Khan on the steps taken by the provincial government to tackle to deadly Covid-19 third wave.

He will also chair important meetings at Chief Minister House. The prime minister will get a briefing on ongoing development projects in the provincial capital.

Sources privy to the matter informed that PM will also perform ground-breaking of several development projects in Lahore.

PM Imran Khan in his previous visit to Lahore inaugurated a housing project in Raiwind, besides also launching other mega projects in the metropolis.

The PM Imran Khan had also chaired sessions for the provision of universal health coverage.

The chief secretary, IG, and the advocate general Punjab will also meet the premier.

Detailing the housing project, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan last month had said that the Punjab government earmarked Rs3 billion for it to provide shelter to those who are deprived of it.