Imran Khan vowed to fight for Pakistan until his last breath: Faisal Javed

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader and senator Faisal Javed has said that Imran Khan gave a message that he will continue fighting for Pakistan until his last breath, ARY News reported on Thursday night.

While talking to journalists outside the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, Faisal Javed said, “It was an attempt to assassinate Imran Khan. May Allah Almighty gives health to Imran Khan and other PTI workers and rest martyred PTI worker’s soul in eternal peace and grant him the highest place in Jannah.”

Javed said that Imran Khan’s condition is good. He added that the PTI chief is in good health and has high morale. “Imran Khan has summoned a meeting tomorrow (Friday). He gives a message that he will fight for the country until his last breath.”

The PTI leader said that the whole Pakistan and overseas nationals took to the streets to protest the gun attack on Imran Khan and PTI marchers. “Every Pakistani is now demanding to bring the convicts to justice.”

He said that the real independence movement will now take a new shape. He added that a murderous attack was carried out against the PTI chief. He said that they will neither be afraid nor surrender before anyone.

Earlier, Faisal Javed Khan said in a Twitter message that he met Imran Khan who underwent surgery. He said that the PTI chief is healthy by the grace of Allah.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured.

