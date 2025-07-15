PTI founder warns of strict action against party infighting: Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI: Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, said that the former prime minister has been facing ‘harsh conditions’ at Adiala Jail.

Speaking to newsmen meeting Imran Khan, Aleema Khan shared what she termed ‘two key messages’ from the PTI founder. She said that Imran Khan told her that he along with his wide Bushra Bibi, are enduring strict measures in jail.

According to Aleema Khan, Imran Khan urged the party to focus solely on the movement and resolve internal disputes. She said that the PTI founder also expressed his displeasure over the dispute among different party leaders.

“We [Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi] are facing hardships in jail and some party members are caught up in personal conflicts,” she added while quoting Imran Khan.

Aleema Khan said that the PTI founder also warned of strict action against those involved in personal disputes.

“I will personally decide the fate of those who remain entangled in personal disputes,” Imran Khan said, as quoted by her sister.

Meanwhile, the PTI workers protested in front of Aleema Khan over the decision to change the date of a planned protest on August 5.

One visibly emotional worker argued that changing the date would erode trust in the leadership. The worker recalled being attacked at D-Chowk during a previous protest, claiming leaders had abandoned them.

In response, Aleema Khan remarked that she and others have been standing firm daily for two years.