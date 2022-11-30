Imran Khan vows to field PTI’s founding members in next elections

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has asserted that the party would field long-standing and founding members in the next general elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the former prime minister met founding members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and at his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

During the meeting, the PTI Chairman noted that he wanted to meet party’s long-standing workers. Calling the members ‘assets’, he said such loyal workers cannot be ignored at any point.

Imran Khan vowed to field PTI’s long standing and founding members in the next general elections. He also directed the attendees to mobilise the party for the upcoming elections.

Earlier on November 28, Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies.

Talking to journalists at Zaman Park in Lahore, Fawad Chaudhry noted that the PTI leadership held a party leaders’ meeting to decide upon quitting all assemblies to push the incumbent government for fresh elections.

He said, “The party leadership agreed upon dissolving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assemblies, while our members in Sindh and Balochistan assemblies will submit their resignations.”

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the government would be forced to hold elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) within 90 days as per the Constitution. “The opposition, in the provinces, will also be invited to put forward their names for caretaker government,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister Imran Khan had announced that his party would quit all the assemblies.

“We will not be part of this country’s political system. We have decided to quit all assemblies,” the former premier said while addressing the party workers and supporters at Rawalpindi Jalsa.

Imran Khan said that his party had decided not to go to Islamabad to avert any destruction or chaos. “I would announce the date of resignations after consulting chief ministers and the parliamentary party,” he announced.

