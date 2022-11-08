Imran Khan wants Aitzaz Ahsan to join PTI

LAHORE: In a meeting with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran khan said he wants him to join PTI, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the PPP stalwart met PTI chief Imran Khan at his residence in Zaman Park Lahore to inquire about his health.

Imran Khan, PTI leaders and workers sustained injuries after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp in Wazirabad’s Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

The former prime minister said that it’s been his wish for 17 years that Aitzaz should join his political party. He added, “I’m waiting for the day when Aitzaz Ahsan officially joins our political party.”

Khan also met senior journalists on the sidelines of the meeting. Khan said that three people had planned to kill him after he became famous. He added that he miraculously survived the assassination attempt and stay alive after receiving four bullets.

The PTI chief said he will join the long march when he recovers from his wounds. He vowed to continue struggling for real independence till his last breath.

While speaking to journalists, Aitzaz Ahsan said, “I just came here to inquire about Imran Khan’s health” and he did not require any permission from his political party to visit his neighbour.

Regarding the First Information Report (FIR) lodged after the Wazirabad gun attack, the senior lawyer said that strict action must be taken against the station house officer (SHO) after failing to register the FIR in five days.

He added that the complainant has the right to nominate any person in the FIR and later, the names of the nominated persons could be removed upon further investigation.

Ahsan said that the Punjab government and police force have made blunders in the Imran Khan gun attack case.

The PPP leader said, “The accused suspect Naveed was apparently reading a script like a parrot. I feel that the life of Naveed and the person who recorded his statement are in danger.”

