PTI founder may call to halt remittances if demands not met: Aleema Khan

TOP NEWS

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has threatened to call for halting remittances if his demands remain unmet, according to a statement by his sister, Aleema Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Imran Khan’s sister spoke to the media outside Adiala Jail, stating that the founder reiterated his stance three times: a judicial commission comprising three Supreme Court judges must be formed, and innocent prisoners should be released.

Aleema Khan quoted Imran Khan, saying that if these two demands were not met, he would soon call for stopping remittances to Pakistan.

She claimed that millions of people fell below the poverty line after the PTI government was ousted, and citizens are grappling with economic hardships.

Aleema Khan said that overseas Pakistanis are willing to stop sending their remittances to the country, as the elites take their dollars abroad while poor labourers work hard overseas to send dollars back to Pakistan.

She further alleged that the Imran Khan believes there was a “London Plan” to systematically crush PTI, stripping the party of its election symbol as part of a phased agenda.

Read More: PTI founder warns of ‘civil disobedience’, if demands not met: Aleema Khan

This is not the first time that Aleema Khan has conveyed a message from the incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan. Back on December 6, she warned the government of launching a civil disobedience movement if Imran Khan’s demands were not met.

Addressing media persons outside jail, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema said that former prime minister, who is currently incarcerated, has announced two key demands: the release of “political prisoners” facing trial and the constitution of a judicial commission to probe the events of May 9, 2023, and the November 26 crackdown on PTI protesters.

Earlier, PTI founder, through his sister Aleema Khan, sent a significant message, revealing that he has “one final card” left.

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan disclosed that Imran Khan hinted at having “one final card up his sleeve” but chose not to reveal further details.

Addressing rumours about the former prime minister’s health, Aleema dismissed them as baseless. She shared that Imran Khan laughed upon hearing the fake reports and assured everyone of his good health, adding that he maintains his fitness through regular exercise.

