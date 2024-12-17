PTI founder may call to halt remittances if demands not met: Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has threatened to call for halting remittances if his demands remain unmet, according to a statement by his sister, Aleema Khan, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Imran Khan’s sister spoke to the media outside Adiala Jail, stating that the founder reiterated his stance three times: a judicial commission comprising three Supreme Court judges must be formed, and innocent prisoners should be released.

Aleema Khan quoted Imran Khan, saying that if these two demands were not met, he would soon call for stopping remittances to Pakistan.

She claimed that millions of people fell below the poverty line after the PTI government was ousted, and citizens are grappling with economic hardships.

Aleema Khan said that overseas Pakistanis are willing to stop sending their remittances to the country, as the elites take their dollars abroad while poor labourers work hard overseas to send dollars back to Pakistan.

She further alleged that the Imran Khan believes there was a “London Plan” to systematically crush PTI, stripping the party of its election symbol as part of a phased agenda.

