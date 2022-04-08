Imran Khan to be welcomed as opposition leader: Asif Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said Imran Khan will be welcomed as opposition leader in National Assembly, ARY News reported.

In his statement, the former president said after the election of Shehbaz Sharif as the prime minister of Pakistan, he will welcome Imran Khan as leader of the opposition in NA.

I hope as Opposition Leader in NA, Imran Khan will perform his democratic role, Asif Ali Zardari added.

Following the Supreme Court judgement, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9 for voting on a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The session will begin at 10 am on Saturday (tomorrow). It will be prorogued after voting on the no-confidence motion.

Earlier, a five-judge larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, passed a unanimous judgement that declared the events of April 3, including the NA deputy speaker’s ruling and the subsequent dissolution of the assembly, to be contrary to the constitution and of no legal effect.

The top court ordered the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon a session of the lower house of Parliament on April 9, Saturday to hold voting on the no-trust motion.

