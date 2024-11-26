‘One woman’ behind all the loss of life and material: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s wife Bushra Bibi of orchestrating all the chaos that led to loss of life and property in Islamabad, without naming her, as he addressed the press in the capital amid PTI protest.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that the authorities had successfully cleared the protesters from D-Chowk, pushing them back to several roundabouts, and emphasised that no talks would be held with the demonstrators.

Further, without naming Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, Naqvi blamed her for orchestrating fatalities and property losses.

Naqvi also accused the PTI protesters of attempting to provoke violence, alleging their goal was to create martyrs by causing casualties, a scenario the government worked hard to avoid.

He explained that the government had successfully cleared the D-Chowk area without any loss of life, despite the violent tactics used by the PTI protesters.

Information Minister Atta Tarar, who joined Naqvi at the press conference, echoed his remarks, condemning PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi for using children as human shields and attempting to escalate violence. He also displayed marbles and shells used by the protesters to attack law enforcement, highlighting the severity of the situation. Tarar further accused PTI of organising the protest with foreign assistance, specifically naming Afghan nationals, including a 16-year-old boy and a daily wageworker from Swat, as examples of foreign involvement.

He stated that Bushra Bibi is pressuring Ali Amin Gandapur to lead the protest. Tarar directly challenged both Bushra Bibi and PTI to bring forward her family members, including her sons, for further confrontation. He questioned whether they were seeking an NRO or a deal, emphasizing that all cases are in the courts and should be addressed there.

Tarar described Bushra Bibi as a woman seeking bloodshed, which is why she encourages Ali Amin Gandapur to take the lead in the protests.

He warned that the government had repelled PTI’s assault and would not entertain any further negotiations, citing ongoing court cases and questioning what could be discussed with protesters under such circumstances.

He also warned against testing the state’s patience, accusing PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, of seeking to achieve their political goals through violence and bloodshed.

The ministers made it clear that while the government would not allow protesters to martyr themselves, they would stand firm in defending the state. The Interior Minister concluded by daring the PTI protesters to advance, stating that any attempt to escalate the protests would be met with a strong response.

The government’s firm stance was further reinforced following the alleged killing of three Rangers personnel during the ongoing PTI protest.

Earlier today, funeral prayers of three Rangers officials, who embraced Shahadat yesterday during the ongoing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest, were offered at Chaklala Garrison, on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), senior serving military and civil officials attended the funeral prayers, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

“Pakistan cannot afford any chaos and bloodshed for achieving vested political purposes. These acts of violence are unacceptable and highly condemnable which are bordering the limits of restraint by the Law Enforcement Agencies. The entire nation pays homage to the martyred Rangers soldiers and all those police officials who have embraced shahadat and those who are injured during these riots”, the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Naik Muhammad Ramzan Shaheed (age; 47 years, resident of District Karak), Sepoy Gulfam Khan Shaheed (age; 29 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) and Sepoy Shah Nawaz Shaheed (age; 33 years, resident of District Sibi) embraced shahadat during yesterday’s incident.

The bodies of Shuhada had been taken to their native hometown where they would be laid to rest with full military honour.