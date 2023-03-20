Imran Khan writes to CJP, urges probe into ‘assassination plots’

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to order an investigation into ‘continuing threats’ to his life and the ‘assault’ on his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park, ARY News reported on Monday.

The former prime minister penned down a letter to CJP Umar Ata Bandial, urging an investigation into ‘continuing threats’ to his life and the ‘assault’ on his residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In his letter, Imran Khan pointed out that he had been consistently requesting for video link facility from courts for multiple court appearances because his “life is at risk”.

“With no security provided to me and with one assassination plot already attempted against my life in Wazirabad, I have been placing my life at risk every time I have to make a court appearance,” he noted.

The former prime minister claimed that the events of Saturday — when Khan’s house was raided by the Punjab Police while he was at Islamabad Judicial Complex for his court hearing in the Toshakhana case — were evidence that an assassination plot.

“When we arrived in Islamabad and were moving towards the Judicial Complex, we were trapped on all sides by containers to block my arrival at the Complex and before the Magistrate to deliberately try and create a false situation of no show,” he claimed.

“To provoke the mass of people gathered in support the police and Rangers resorted to tear gas and baton charge against ordinary unarmed citizens and the PTI leadership accompanying me. What was worse the police stationed on the roof of the Complex started hurling stones into the crowds,” he alleged.

He said he realised something was ‘amiss’ and that ‘it was not my arrest that was being planned but my assassination’. “What led credence to this was that while our lawyers were not allowed inside the Complex and were beaten back from the door, about 20 or more unknown people (not uniformed and with no identity displayed) were allowed inside,” he added.

“This was clearly done to allow them to assassinate me, but Allah saved me again from this assassination plot,” the PTI chairman wrote.

Read More: Their plan is to kill me, says Imran Khan

Khan further said, “While I was facing all this in Islamabad, my house was assaulted in Zaman Park by the Punjab police in complete violation of the orders passed by the Honourable Lahore High Court”.

Terming that his wife a ‘very private, non-political person’, he said she was alone in the house at that time with a couple of domestic staff. “The breaking of my gate and illegal entry by a group of armed police was also a clear violation of the Islamic principle of sanctity of veils and walls,” he added.

He concluded his letter with the request of a proper investigation be conducted into these events.

Comments