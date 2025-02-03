PTI founder pens letter to army chief

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has written a letter to Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, describing the reasons behind the ‘growing distance’ between the military and the public, party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Monday.

Speaking to media, the PTI chairman said that Imran Khan has written the letter as the former prime minister and Khan praised the sacrifices made by the Pakistani armed forces.

“Pakistan Army is making great sacrifices. This country and army is ours. We do not want chaos and it is necessary that the public stands with the army,” Barrister Gohar added while quoting Imran Khan.

PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry also confirmed the development and said that Imran Khan has sent a letter to Army Chief, as former Prime Minister.

Faisal Chaudhry said that it has been stated in the letter that our soldiers are making sacrifices every day, in the current situation, it is necessary for the whole nation to stand with the army.

Read More: PTI founder pens letters to CJP, SC constitutional bench head

He said that Imran Khan in his letter to the army chief raised six points including ‘fraud elections’ on February 8, 2024, and 26th constitutional amendment.

Faisal Chaudhry said that the verdict in Al-Qadir Trust case and points related to economy have also been raised in the letter.

It is to be noted here that on January 31, Imran Khan penned letters for Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin Khan, the head of the constitutional bench.

According to sources, the 349-page letters, which have been received by the respective judicial authorities, contains critical demands and grievances regarding significant political events.

The letters penned by PTI founder Imran Khan called for the formation of a commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26, which have been central to political and legal discussions.

The letters also highlighted concerns about the crackdown on PTI workers following these events.

The letters include a detailed account of the raids on the homes of PTI workers and the subsequent arrests made, as well as the general treatment of party members by the authorities. Additionally, February 8 elections are also referenced in the letter, pointing out concerns over political processes.