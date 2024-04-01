PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s sentence suspended in Toshkhana case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has suspended the sentence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case.

The sentence was suspended by a two-member bench of IHC headed by IHC Justice Aamer Farooq in light of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor’s statement.

The NAB prosecutor in his statement before the IHC bench said he has reviewed the case it is a matter of sentence suspension.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said appeal against the punishment would be fixed for hearing after Eid holidays.

On January 31, an Accountability Court (AC) awarded 14 years each imprisonment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The verdict was pronounced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir. PTI founder and his wife were also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years.

The judge also slapped a fine of Rs787 million.

It is to be noted that the former prime minister is currently serving jail terms in cipher, toshakhana and ‘illegal’ nikkah case.

Former first lady, Bushra Bibi is also serving her jail term in toshakhana and ‘illegal’ nikkah case.