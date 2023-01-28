Imran Khan’s allegations against Asif Zardari ‘baseless’: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has termed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari ‘baseless and dangerous’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote: “Imran Niazi’s baseless and dangerous allegations against Asif Ali Zardari are not only irresponsible but also conform to a pattern of conspiracy theories meant to spread venom against his political opponents”.

Referring to the allegations, the premier said such nonsensical rhetoric was an attempt to remain politically relevant.

“The whole nation knows how he has used politics of hatred to divide the society for the sake of power,” PM Shehbaz added.

A day earlier, Imran Khan alleged that former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari was among four people who were planning to kill him, ARY News reported on Friday.

Imran Khan accused Zardari of being involved in the assassination attempt, saying that the former president was among four people who were planning to kill him.

“Zardari has given Sindh government’s money to a terrorist organization to assassinate me,” the PTI chief alleged, adding that they were using Sindh government’s ‘looted money’ against him.

He further said, “They think that the only way to get me out of the way is actually to eliminate,” believing that efforts were underway to save those ‘four people’.

It is pertinent to mention here that Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were wounded in an assassination attempt after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp in Wazirabad during party’s long march.

