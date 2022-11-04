Imran Khan’s allegations against institution, officer unacceptable: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday issued a statement stating the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief’s (PTI) allegations against the institution and its officers are unacceptable, ARY News reported.

The ISPR statement read that Pakistan Army is an extremely professional and disciplined institution, with a strong and highly effective internal accountability system. Baseless allegations against the institution are maligning the character of the armed forces, it added.

ISPR added that the institution would protect its officers against such kind of allegations. The alle

‘No one would be allowed to disrespect the institution or its officers,’ they added. They have urged the government to take action against such allegations against the officers of the Pakistan Army, the statement read.

