Imran Khan’s alleged audio on US cypher leaked

ISLAMABAD: An alleged audio of former prime minister Imran Khan and his key aide Azam Khan discussing US cypher, which PTI chief claimed led to the ouster of his government, was leaked online on Wednesday.

In the alleged conversation, Azam Khan can be heard informing former prime minister Khan about the US cypher. The audio leak has raised the question of that was Imran Khan kept unaware of the cypher.

The alleged leaked audio has confirmed the authenticity of the US cypher and Azam Khan informed Imran Khan that the Pakistani envoy to the US has written to demarche after the cypher.

Azam Khan can also be heard suggesting Imran Khan that a meeting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the Foreign Secretary should be held where Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be asked to read out the letter.

Responding to the alleged leaked audio, Imran Khan demanded to make the US cypher public and added that he has not played on the issue so far.

Recently, the former prime minister put forward condition to investigation alleged US cypher as his condition for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s return to the National Assembly.

