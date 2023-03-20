Imran Khan’s appearance at judicial complex costs govt ‘millions’

ISLAMABAD: The recent appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at Islamabad judicial complex cost the government Rs2.5 million, as per a report issued by federal police.

The Islamabad police have prepared a preliminary report of ‘expenses’ during Imran Khan’s appearance at judicial complex in federal capital.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As per the report, Rs0.8 million were spent on food for police personnel. “Additionally, the cost of the containers placed around the judicial complex was around Rs 1.8 million,” it added.

The report further revealed that the Faisalabad and Chakwal police vehicles used during the operation cost over Rs0.5 million, while Rs1 million were spent on vehicle fuel.

Moreover, around Rs0.7 million were spent on shelling. Meanwhile, the preliminary report did not include the expenses incurred due to injuries sustained by police personnel during the operation.

Read More: Imran Khan booked under terror charges for judicial complex chaos

The Judicial Complex of Islamabad on Saturday turned into a battlefield during the appearance of the PTI Chairman before court in Toshakhana case.

The federal police claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers set police vehicles on fire as law enforcers clashed with party workers during former premier Imran Khan’s appearance in Tosha Khana case at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.

In a tweet posted early Sunday morning, it said: “Fifty-two policemen were injured from incited workers pelting stones at the officials of Islamabad Capital Police and other assisting forces at the appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Judicial Complex.”

Islamabad police also claimed that the PTI workers and supporters attacked the police with petrol bombs and tear gas was also fired at police.

Comments