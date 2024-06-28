NAB challenges PTI founder’s bail in £190m case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday challenged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s bail in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement case.

Chairman NAB moved Supreme Court against verdict of Islamabad High Court of granting bail to the PTI founder.

The graft-buster body chief claimed that the high court ‘neglected’ the facts while granting bail to the former prime minister in n the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement case.

The SC has been pleaded to overturn the verdict of the IHC.

In May, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict a day ago after the completion of arguments.

In its short order today, the IHC ordered the authorities to release the PTI founder against the surety bond of Rs1 million.

Read more: NCA £190m case: PTI founder’s bail plea fixed for hearing

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

In December 2023, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.