Imran Khan’s bail plea in five cases filed in ATC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawyers have filed Party chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s bail plea in five cases in an anti-terrorism court, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, five FIRs are registered against the PTI chief Imran Khan, two FIRs are registered in Police Station Ramna, two in Khanna Police Station and one in Police Station Bhara Kahu.

Earlier, the Islamabad police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders for attacking, vandalising, and damaging the judicial complex during the former premier appearance.

The leaders of a “political party” were leading the mob, adding that they provoked the people, which led to vandalism, the FIR added.

Read more: IMRAN KHAN, PTI LEADERS BOOKED FOR VANDALISM AT JUDICIAL COMPLEX

An attempt was made to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court (IHC) under a plan, it said.

The FIR maintained that spokesperson added that government property was damaged at the judicial complex. “Armed PTI workers threatened to kill police officials and others at the judicial complex,” it added.

Comments