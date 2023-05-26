Imran Khan’s close aide Salman Ahmad condemns May 9 riots

Renowned singer Salman Ahmad, a close aide of former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Friday condemned the May 9 violence.

Salman Ahmad said that the events of May 9, flowing the arrest of Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case by NAB, hurt him. He also demanded punishment for those involved in the May 9 mayhem according to the law of the land.

Imran Khan’s close aide further said no one should ever harm Pakistan.

Over two dozen PTI leaders, workers and ticket holders have quit the party after strongly condemning the May 9 vandalism in which rioters torched military installations and public and private buildings causing millions of rupees loss.

Earlier on Thursday night, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Punjab Mussarat Cheema and her husband Jamshed Iqbal Cheema quit the party and politics.

Addressing a joint press conference in the national press club Rawalpindi, Mussarat Cheema and her husband Jamshed Cheema condemned the May 9 violence.

Jamshed Cheema said that he was surprised to see people entering Jinnah House as they had no plan to attack any military or public buildings.